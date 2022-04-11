IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings will look to snatch their maiden win in IPL 2022 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 12) in Match 22 of the ongoing edition. While the CSK are coming to this game after four successive defeats, the RCB beat Mumbai Indians in their last encounter.

It could not get any worse for Ravindra Jadeja to begin his tenure as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. MS Dhoni, two days ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, passed the baton to him. But the results so far did not go as the Yellow Army initially thought as they currently languish at the bottom of the points table on the back of four successive defeats.

The CSK’s next challenge is not going to be an easy one either, as they are set to go up against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (April 11) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The Red and Gold brigade, after losing to Punjab Kings in their tournament opener, have won three back-to-back contests, with the recent coming up against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK’s gun batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, last season’s Orange Cap winner, has got a nightmare start in IPL 2022. Their bowling, too, looked lacklustre in the absence of Deepak Chahar, who is not expected to be back in action until April 25. The RCB, on the other hand, will rely on Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga to keep up the good work.

Form Guide

While the CSK lost by eight wickets in their last encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the RCB beat MI by seven wickets before heading to this fixture.

Head to Head

The two teams have 29 times in the past. While the CSK won the battle 19 times, the RCB had the last laugh on only nine occasions.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jos Hazlewood.

Best betting tip

Moeen has been playing as an anchor for CSK at the No. 3 position since Suresh Raina left. He looked in fine touch against the SRH as well, where he scored 48 off 35 balls, including three fours and two sixes. With the CSK seeking to get back the winning momentum, he should bat even more responsibly this time to get the job done.

Match prediction

The CSK will be desperate to snatch a win on their fifth attempt in IPL 2022, as they were not used to being in this kind of situation in the past. So our prediction will be in favour of CSK.

Match Info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Match 22

Date - April 12, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.