FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup | India lose bronze medal clash against England despite Mumtaz Khan's heroics

Today at 6:57 PM
In a massive heartbreak for the fans, the Indian team lost the bronze medal clash against England in a penalty shootout 0-3, at the FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup on Tuesday. This is the first time that any English side managed to win a medal at the event, while India had won bronze in 2013.
India was by far the more dominant side, as far as the ball possession throughout the match is concerned, but it is fair to say that their opponents were more clinical. In the first quarter itself, the Indian women had two penalty corners, but they failed to convert both.
England too had a chance towards the end of the first quarter, when Claudia Swain went past Ishika Chaudhary and Marina to get into the Indian circle and attempted a reverse hit, which sailed past the post.
Soon after, in the second quarter, England did make amends and scored early, courtesy of a slip-up by goalkeeper Bichu Devi. The latter in an attempt to stop a shot at the goal mistimed her kick, which gave England a lucky goal. Later in the same quarter, India's upcoming star Mumtaz Khan equalised for the team.
In fact, Mumtaz scored in the fourth quarter too, to give India the lead, but that was short-lived. England upped the ante in the last 10 minutes of the match, which saw Swain equalise for her team. The clear shift in the momentum was responsible for India's defeat in the end.
