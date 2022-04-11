Suspect Ten Hag's demands aren't financial and will be about control and recruitment, reveals Gary Neville

“I suspect Ten Hag's demands aren't financial, they will be about control, recruitment, structure, youth. I suspect he wants to come in and make sure he's not exposed to what other managers have been exposed to in these last 10 years. That might be too much for Manchester United, and I suspect it may be a difficult week or two for the club. I still think they will get it over the line, but the reports this morning were that Ten Hag was placing demands on the club that maybe go above and beyond,” Neville told Sky Sports.