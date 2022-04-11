Suspect Ten Hag's demands aren't financial and will be about control and recruitment, reveals Gary Neville
Today at 4:52 PM
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag’s demands aren’t financial and he will want a say on control, recruitment, structure and youth as a reported deal edges closer to completion. Ten Hag is considered to be the frontrunner for the United job.
Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager in November due to their inconsistent displays and terrible defensive record. The English giants appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the remainder of the season as they decided to conduct a thorough search before hiring their next permanent manager. The German manager has been unable to steady the ship at Old Trafford as the English giants have exited all major cup competitions.
Not only that the Red Devils also look unlikely to make the top-four after falling six points off Tottenham after their defeat to Everton on Saturday. Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag is considered to be the frontrunner for taking the hot seat at Old Trafford and it has been reported that the Dutchman would want a considerable say in United’s future. Pundit Gary Neville asserted that the deal is likely to be completed and Ten Hag is making sure that he doesn’t suffer the downfalls of his predecessors.
“I suspect Ten Hag's demands aren't financial, they will be about control, recruitment, structure, youth. I suspect he wants to come in and make sure he's not exposed to what other managers have been exposed to in these last 10 years. That might be too much for Manchester United, and I suspect it may be a difficult week or two for the club. I still think they will get it over the line, but the reports this morning were that Ten Hag was placing demands on the club that maybe go above and beyond,” Neville told Sky Sports.
Neville also admitted that Ten Hag's former player Donny Van de Beek would not be giving a glowing endorsement of the club which could hinder the situation.
"If you look at what Manchester United are doing to players, there isn't one who has grown. Look at what they did to Donny van de Beek If you're Ten Hag, I think you're on the phone to Van de Beek. What's it like there, Donny? He's not saying anything good, is he?" he added.
