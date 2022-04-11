IPL 2022 | Faf du Plessis should have become captain of Chennai Super Kings, opines Ravi Shastri

"I believe, a player like Jadeja should focus on his cricket. If Chennai thinks about it again, they should have not let Faf du Plessis go because he is a match-winner and played a lot. If Dhoni didn't want to captain the side, then Faf should have become the captain and Jadeja should have played as a player. Because he (Jadeja) can then play freely, no pressure of captaincy," Ravi Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo show 'T20 Time Out'.