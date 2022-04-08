Karim Benzema is one of best in history of game and at same level as Johan Cruyff, claims Bruno Genesio

Today at 3:32 PM
Rennes coach Bruno Genesio has insisted that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is one of the best strikers in the history of the game and at the same level of influential footballers such as Johan Cruyff due to his unique traits. The French striker has scored 10 goals in his last four appearances.
Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and has since gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers of his generation throughout his career so far. The Frenchman has been an influential figure for the Los Blancos as he has scored 316 goals and registered 157 assists in 595 appearances for the club. The 34-year-old has helped Madrid win a myriad of trophies with multiple Champions Leagues and La Liga crowns in his personal collection.
But this season, the Madrid striker seems to have hit a new level as he is currently in the best form of his career as his hattrick against Chelsea took his tally up to 37 goals in 36 appearances. Benzema is also the highest goalscorer in La Liga with 24 goals and is also the topper of the Spanish competition’s assist chart with 11. So much so that, Rennes coach Genesio asserted that Benzema’s performances can be likened to the impact of other all-time greats.
“It’s not like we discovered yesterday that he was among the best in the world. For me, he’s one of the best in the history of the game, at the same level as a Cruyff or players of that level. What says the most about his quality, beyond his goals, is his game intelligence. It’s everything he does, his movement, his decisions,” Genesio told GOAL.
