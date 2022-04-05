Over 100 golfers to vie for top honours at 11th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022

Today at 7:12 PM
The 11th edition DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 presented by USHA commenced on Tuesday at the Delhi Golf Club, located in the heart of New Delhi. More than 100 amateur women golfers will be seen vying for top honours in the 54-hole tournament being played from 5th to 7th April.
This year, former National Champion and veteran Shiraz Singh and Shalini Malik, would be seen in action at the tournament. Also part of the tourmament will be Gauri Monga, who is a former winner of the Championship, and winner of 18 National tournaments as well as the 2011 Sri Lankan Open, besides being ranked World No. 118 in 2011-2012. The playing field will be extremely competitive, which will also see upcoming players like Gurbani Singh, Millie Saroha, Ridhima Dilawari, Sehar Atwal, Mehar Atwal, Nayanika Sanga, who has proved her mettle in the last few years at the junior circuit too.
Talking about the tournament, Monica Tandon, Lady Captain Delhi Golf Club, said, “We at the Delhi Golf Club are extremely happy to see the amazing response this tournament has attracted – to have over 100 players says a lot for the passion the game is receiving. We are grateful to USHA for the support they have extended.”
