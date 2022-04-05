Over 100 golfers to vie for top honours at 11th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022

This year, former National Champion and veteran Shiraz Singh and Shalini Malik, would be seen in action at the tournament. Also part of the tourmament will be Gauri Monga, who is a former winner of the Championship, and winner of 18 National tournaments as well as the 2011 Sri Lankan Open, besides being ranked World No. 118 in 2011-2012. The playing field will be extremely competitive, which will also see upcoming players like Gurbani Singh, Millie Saroha, Ridhima Dilawari, Sehar Atwal, Mehar Atwal, Nayanika Sanga, who has proved her mettle in the last few years at the junior circuit too.