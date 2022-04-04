Lionel Messi is happy with Argentina and he is our leader, reveals Rodrigo De Paul
Today at 8:13 PM
Atletico Madrid midfielder and Argentina star Rodrigo De Paul has admitted that Lionel Messi can continue to play for the international team for as long as he wants because he is on another level and acknowledged that Messi is happy at the side. Messi led Argentina to the Copa America in 2021.
Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the previous summer as he looked to open a new chapter in a storied playing career so far.
However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner has made a slow start to life at Paris following a series of injuries and a bout with Covid-19 over the last few months. His lack of substantial impact has led to criticism from supporters and media alike.
Although his club form is suffering, Messi has continued to display his qualities while representing his nation last year as he lead the side to Copa America in 2021. The PSG winger has also been in sensational form in the World Cup qualifiers.
There have been rumours that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will provide Messi who will be 35 by the time that tournament begins his last chance of claiming the prestigious trophy with his nation. De Paul insists that the Argentina star can play on for as long as he desires due to his abilities.
“I don't have much of an opinion about what is happening to him in Paris but I can tell you about what he does in the national team. He is happy with Argentina. He is our leader, we follow him. He will surely talk to us, he will be going to his fifth World Cup and will give us advice because that experience carries a lot of weight right now,” De Paul told GOAL.
“I hope Messi enjoys it and he doesn't suffer from it. Hopefully it goes well. He can really continue playing as long as he wants to because he's at another level, his head works faster than any other human being's, so we'll all try to make him enjoy this World Cup,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.