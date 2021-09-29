World Women's Team Chess Championship | India script win over Armenia in round 3

The Indian women’s chess team had already shared the spoils with Azerbaijan in their opening match of the competition. But, they came back with a bang and defeated Spain by a 2.5-1.5 margin in the previous match, on Monday to bring up their first victory.

In the third match against Armenia, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni registered wins in their respective matches to bring up India’s second win of the event. Meanwhile, D Harika settled for a draw against Elina Danielian, but young R Vaishali lost to Lilit Mkrtchian.

Tania Sachdev, one of the most experienced players in the setup, ran over her opponent Anna M Sargsyan in 40-moves give India the upper hand, while Bhakti completed her win over Susanna Gaboyan in 30 moves to double the lead. Even though Vaishali was outclassed, D Harika’s draw ensured that India walked away with a win.

With the victory, India now find themselves at the second spot, with seven board points and five match points, just behind leaders Russia (11 board points and six match points). Only the top two teams from the group stages will qualify for the play-offs.