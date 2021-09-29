CSK vs SRH | Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from match 44 between Chennai vs Hyderabad in IPL 2021

The match 44 of IPL 2021 will witness three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MS Dhoni's Chennai are on a three match winning run, while Kane Williamson's Hyderabad have won only 2 matches so far in this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) @ 2.44

The odds are against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) despite them winning their last match convincingly by 7 wickets and 9 balls remaining. Chennai are on a three-match winning run and things have just started to fall in place for them. Openers Faf du Plessis and Devdutt Padikkal are doing well and so are Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali. The Yellow Army has got a trusted all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja. Deepak Chahar and Shardul have a knack of taking wickets just when they are need. After the lows of 2020, MS Dhoni's led side are table-toppers and on the cusp of booking a playoff berth.

On the flip side, SRH have lost 8 of their 10 matches. They registered a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday after David Warner was replaced by Jason Holder. The opener smashed 60 runs to grab Man of the Match award and win the match by 7 wickets for his team. Kane Williamson also returned to form, scoring 41-ball 51 in the run chase. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led bowling unit needs to bring up their A-game if at all they plan to stop a relentless Chennai team.

Overall, CSK have won 12 out of their 16 matches against SRH.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to score more than 50 runs @ 4.0

With scores of 40, 38 and 88 not out the possibility cannot be denied. With 362 runs, the youngster is currently the the fourth highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021. The right-hander is averaging 40.22 with the bat and hitting the ball with a strike rate of 137.12. Gaikwad has been just stunning in the powerplay overs, giving strong start to his team. The fact that he made his T20I debut for India in July this year, has also given a lot of confidence to the Maharashtra batsman.

Jason Roy to score a 50 @ 4.0

Jason Roy scored 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and strike rate of 148.80 in The Hundred Men's Competition 2021. The withdrawal of his England teammate Jonny Bairstow has come up as a blessing in disguise for the opener, who was picked by SRH as Mitchell Marsh's replacement in the IPL 2021.

Roy did not get to play a single game in the India leg of IPL 2021. In fact, he had to sit out of the first two matches of SRH in the UAE leg but when the 31-year-old got his chance he grabbed it with both his hands - 60 runs at the strike rate of 142.86 to help a struggling and doomed Hyderabad to gun down 165 against Rajasthan, who had Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat in their bowling ranks. The hard-hitting batsman is also in England's T20 World Cup and is sure to give his best in lead to the marquee event. Adjusting to the UAE conditions in his very first match tells a lot about the calibre of the batsman.

In the home T20I series against Pakistan in July, he scored 106 runs at an impressive average of 35.33. The Durban-born was hitting the ball at the strike rate of 200 in the series.