2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup | India defeated convincingly by South Korea

The Indian women’s basketball team were defeated convincingly by South Korea in Group A of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup. The eves had already lost their first match of the competition against Japan on the opening day of the competition, while they are set to take on New Zealand, on Wednesday.
It was always going to be an uphill task for the Indian team, up against the world no.19 - South Korea. Even though they put up a spirited display in the opening half, they lost track thereafter and eventually succumbed to the pressure.
Kang Lee-seul top-scored for South Korea with 18 points, with Park Ji-hyun (15 points), Park Hye-jin (15 points) and Shin Ji-hyun (14 points) also contributing to the convincing 107-69 win.
On the other hand, India’s captain Shireen Limaye scored 16 points and had an incredible game, especially in the second half. She was closely followed by Pushpa SK (12 points), who continued her good run in the tournament.
The 70th ranked team in the world tried to keep up pace with the Koreans in the opening half of the game, thus restricting the opponents’ lead to just six points in the opening quarter. However, it was all South Korea from there on, with them opening up a 16-point lead in the first half. India were all over the place in the third quarter, registering just seven points and eventually losing the match 69-107. India will be taking on New Zealand in the final group stage match on Wednesday.
“The first half was extremely good for us. Yes, we lacked in transition in the defence and that hurt us. But I am extremely proud of my girls that we are still standing here and we will fight tomorrow. We want to take one match at a time and keep improving one step at a time,” said Indian captain Shireen Limaye, during a post-match press conference.
