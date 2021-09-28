RCB vs RR: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from match 43 between Bangalore and Rajasthan in IPL 2021

Third placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in match 43 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, September 29. The high-voltage match will witness stars including the likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli to score 50 @ 2.78

Virat Kohli has gone through a lot of things in the past week. The 32-year-old first announced his decision to step down from India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup and later made the call to give up the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy too, after the IPL 2021. The right-hand batsman did not have a good start to IPL 2021 UAE leg, as he was dismissed for 5 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna.

However, things have bettered for him ever since the match against KKR. The swashbuckling batsman, who hasn't scored a hundred in professional cricket (all formats) since April 2019, has shown some hint of returning back to form with back-to-back fifties against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The modern-day great was in sensational touch against Rohit Sharma's team, also striking a 'no-look' six during his 42-ball 51.

Virat Kohli will like to score his third fifty on the trot while batting against not a very strong Rajasthan bowling unit. Pacers Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya were hammered by SRH, who registered a seven-wicket win on Monday. With his back against the wall, the India captain is expected to score big again. Also, the familarity of the Dubai conditions will aid Kohli and his team, after having beaten MI by 54 runs on Sunday.

Sanju Samson to score 50 @ 4.1

The inconsistency tag of Sanju Samson has seen him feature in 10 T20Is and one ODI ever since his international debut for the Men in Blue back in 2015. The perennial woes forced the selectors to ignore him for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Ishan Kishan, who made his debut this year in March this year, was preferred ahead of Samson.

The 26-year-old has most probably shrugged off his disappointment, if there was any. Leading Rajasthan Royals (RR), the wicketkeeper-batsman has performed consistently this time around. With 433 runs in IPL 2021 already, the Kerala batsman currently owns the Orange Cap. A mature and responsible Samson has scored 70 not out and 82 in his last two outings against strong bowling units of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Scoring in excess of 50 against RCB should not be tough for him. He just needs to be wary off the Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel, who is high on confidence after his hat-trick against Mumbai and Yuzvendra Chahal who is keen to prove a point.

RCB total at first dismissal over 25.5 @ 1.89

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli are looking in fine touch and hitting over 25.5 runs without losing any wicket should not be a tough task for them. While Kohli has hit two back-to back fifties, Padikkal has scored 22, 70 and 0 in the UAE leg. The duo have stitched two century partnerships in the ongoing season already. In their last five encounters, RCB have lost their first wicket for 7, 111, 10, 19 and 30. Negating the new ball threat from Mustafizur Rahman looks like the only challenge for Kohli and Padikkal.