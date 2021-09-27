Formula 2 | Jehan Daruvala third in Sochi Feature Race, makes fourth podium finish in 2021

Ace driver Jehan Daruvala registered yet another podium finish in the F2 Championship, in the Feature Race in Sochi on Sunday. The Indian has accumulated 96 points this season and is in seventh place in the overall driver's standings. The next race of the season will be in Jeddah in December.

India's rising driver Jehan Daruvala finished third in the Formula 2 Feature Race at the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday, according to a report in IANS. Daruvala had qualified in the second position but was later overtaken by Theo Pourchaire and Ralph Boschung in the first lap before gaining a place back in lap 22. On the other hand, Oscar Piastri won the second Feature Race and extended his lead in the drivers' standings. This was also Daruvala's fourth podium finish this year, and has accumulated 96 points in the 2021 season. The fight for the podium... ⚔️



Boschung tried everything, but eventually Daruvala took away P3#RussianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/lf4zK1Ilvc — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 26, 2021 He is seventh, while Piastri has the overall lead this year with 178 points. The leader is followed by G Zhou with 142 points and R. Shwartzman with 135. Earlier this month, Daruvala had finished on top of the podium in the second Sprint Race at Monza. But in the feature race there, he managed a fifth-place finish. Now, only two races are left in the season, which will begin in December - Jeddah and Yas Island.