Indian figure skater Tara Prasad in 34th position at 2022 Winter Olympics qualifiers

India's figure skater Tara Prasad is in contention to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and is currently participating in the Nebelhorn Trophy in Oberstdorf, which serves as a qualifying tournament. After the short program, Tara is 34th, while the free skate will take place on Saturday.

Indian figure skater Tara Prasad has put up a decent show in the short program of the women's singles event at the Nebelhorn Trophy 2021 in Oberstdorf, Germany, a tournament that serves as the qualifier for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Despite a decent show, the 21-year-old is a long way off the qualification mark though, according to a report by Olympics.com.

In her event, the Indian scored 37.51 points for her routine, which could only take her to the 34th position, out of a field of 37. Prasad performed the routine on Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saens.

The Chennai-born three-time national champion did manage to get occasional applause from the crowd. With this, she has a mountain to climb in the free skate category on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alysa Liu was on top of the table in the short program with 70.86 points, followed by Alexia Paganini of Switzerland with 65.65 points.

In the short program, the skater is needed to include a set of jumps, twists and steps in their routine, which last for two minutes and 40 seconds.

On the other hand, in free skating, participants can choreograph their routine in the way they wish to, and are allotted a time of four minutes. Only a total of six women's singles competitors here will win a quota for the 2022 Olympics.