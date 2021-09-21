Paralympics bronze-medalist Sharad Kumar experiences chest congestion, admitted to AIIMS

Today at 2:11 PM
Para high-jumper Sharad Kumar, who had won a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics last month, has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. The 29-year-old had complained of chest congestion and is awaiting reports from tests conducted after his admission to the hospital. The jumper added that he was feeling fine.
“I have been here for four days after feeling chest congestion. I am feeling better now,” Kumar told PTI.
“Everyday, there is a test and the doctors are going to tell (what is future course of action) in a day or two,” he added.
The 29-year-old athlete from Patna had injured his knee just before competition in Tokyo, and had even considered pulling out of the event. Eventually, a jump of 1.83m secured a third-place finish for him in Tokyo Olympics.
“I had my meniscus dislocated (during training). I cried whole night and thought of pulling out of the event. I spoke to my family back home and my father asked me to read Bhagavad Gita and focus on what I can do and not on what I have no control over,” he had said then.
Earlier, Kumar had won Asian Para Games gold in 2014 and 2019, and is also a sliver-medalist from World Championship in 2019.
