Kumar Gaurav and Hritik Marne's campaign ends at IFSC Climbing World Championships 2021

Today at 10:10 AM
Indian Climbers Kumar Gaurav and Hritik Marne ended their campaign at the IFSC Climbing World Championships 2021, after they finished 83rd and 93rd, respectively, in the lead event on Monday. The duo failed to make it to the semi-final of the event from a field of 96 participants.
India disappointing run at the IFSC Climbing World Championships 2021 culminated on Monday after Kumar Gaurav and Hritik Marne failed to make it to the semis of the men's lead event, according to Olympics.com. The 26-year-old Kumar Gaurav finished 83rd on the overall standing, while Marne was placed 93rd from a pool of 96 participants.
In the ongoing tournament, Kumar Gaurav ended with a score of 13+, and Marne scored 12+ for his attempt. Prior to this, Kumar Gaurav was ousted in the men's speed event. Both the climbers performed way below expectations and were no match to the other top competitors.
All the semis and finals of the events will be played on Tuesday.
As far as the rules of the lead event are concerned, a climber is supposed to climb a 15m high artificial wall, without a fall, in six minutes. Athletes are harnessed, and if multiple climbers manage to cover the distance, the one with the quickest time is placed higher.
Apart from that, each hold is numbered 1 to 35. If the climber does not make it to the top within six minutes, their score is marked by the highest hold, within that time range. A fall in this time is denoted by '+'.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.