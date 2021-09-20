Indian girls impress with silver in Asia U18 Rugby Sevens Championship 2021

In the summit clash, Nandini emerged as the top-scorer for India with seven points, while Aditi Kumari and Tarulata Nair chipped in with five points each, according to a report in IANS. On the other hand, for UAE Carmela Morralla scored nine points while Hannah Lear added seven.

"For our U18 girls' team to perform as well as they did is all the more remarkable because they were 15-years-old when the pandemic struck. They have never played a National tournament, leave alone an international championship. For them to come so far is a testament to their skill, grit, and fire to make their country proud. Our thanks to the coaching and support staff. Only rugby players know how important they are in this sport. This is a new day for Indian Rugby. We go onward and upward from here," Bose was quoted as saying in a release by Rugby India.