Indian girls impress with silver in Asia U18 Rugby Sevens Championship 2021

The Indian team played out of their skin to win a silver in the Asia U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. In the final of the tournament, India lost out to UAE and went down 17-21 in a close encounter. Previously the girls had beaten Kazakhstan 24-7 in the semis.
In the summit clash, Nandini emerged as the top-scorer for India with seven points, while Aditi Kumari and Tarulata Nair chipped in with five points each, according to a report in IANS. On the other hand, for UAE Carmela Morralla scored nine points while Hannah Lear added seven.
Team India had reached the final of the championship by beating Kazakhstan 24-7 in the semi-final, where Sapna Kumari had scored 10 points.
Other than that, the tournament saw a team from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well -- and played in an all-play-all round-robin format.
Rahul Bose, a board member of Rugby India, said, "This is a great moment for Indian Rugby. Both teams (UAE and India) scored three tries in the final. No disgrace losing like that'"
"For our U18 girls' team to perform as well as they did is all the more remarkable because they were 15-years-old when the pandemic struck. They have never played a National tournament, leave alone an international championship. For them to come so far is a testament to their skill, grit, and fire to make their country proud. Our thanks to the coaching and support staff. Only rugby players know how important they are in this sport. This is a new day for Indian Rugby. We go onward and upward from here," Bose was quoted as saying in a release by Rugby India.
