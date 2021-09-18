IPL 2021 | Tried sitting in balcony during quarantine to get used to UAE heat, says Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has revealed that he tried sitting in the hotel balcony during the quarantine period to get used to the UAE head ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. The 23-year-old further stated that the ultimate goal of Delhi Capitals was to win the IPL 2021 title.

After spending almost 4 months in the UK, Rishabh Pant tried sitting in his hotel balcony during the mandatory quarantine period to get acclimatised to the UAE heat ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 season.

The 23-year-old dasher, who will continue to lead Delhi Capitals (DC) despite Shreyas Iyer fit and available to play, still felt the heat during his first training session post quarantine.

"It's pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions,” Pant said in a release issued by Delhi Capitals.

“It's still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I'm just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatized to the conditions in 2-3 days," added the destructive batsman," he added.

Delhi Capitals on Thursday confirmed that Pant will continue to lead the franchise in the UAE. The wicketkeeper-batsman had taken over the responsibility after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for season due to a shoulder injury. Later, the season was postponed midway due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak in India and that gave Iyer the time to recover and make himself available for the second leg which starts from September 19.

DC are currently the table-toppers and the new captain is focussing on the "ultimate gola" to win the coveted trophy.

"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year," Pant stated.

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22, in their first match on resumption.