Kumar Gaurav finishes 46th in qualification round of IFSC Climbing World Championships

India's Kumar Gaurav finished a lowly 46th in the qualification round of speed climbing, at the IFSC Climbing World Championships 2021 in Moscow. In the first race, he had a time of 12.531 seconds, while in the second he improved his timing to 9.979 seconds, with this, he was out of the competition.
The 26-year-old Gaurav could manage a time of 12.531 seconds in his first race on Lane ‘A’ and later improved his position by managing 9.979 seconds on Lane ‘B’. But that effort was not enough to take him to the top 16 of the event. The final now will be played in a knockout system.
The competition involves scaling 15-meter artificial wall/surface in quick time. On the other hand, the other Indian in the fray, Hritik Marne, did not feature in the competition.
The best timing in the event went to former world champion Marcin Dzienski of Poland clocking 5.714 seconds in the qualification. A close second with a time of 5.726 seconds was Russia's Dmitrii Timofeev.
