India thrash Uzbekistan 3-0 in Asian Volleyball Championship, rise in world rankings

Today at 4:55 PM
India registered yet another victory in the Asian Volleyball Championship, having beaten Uzbekistan 3-0. This win means that India will play in the 9-12 classification matches, and will be up against Saudi Arabia on Saturday, having finished at the eighth position in the last edition. in 2019.
After three losses to start with, the Indian team is trying to make amends in their Asian Volleyball Championship campaign, as they beat Uzbekistan 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22) at the Funabashi Arena, on Friday. This was their second win on the trot after they beat Kuwait earlier. Now with this win, India will play for the 9-12 classification matches.
At the start of the tournament, India had lost to Bahrain, Japan, and Qatar to end at the bottom of Group A. Japan and Qatar advanced to the last eight from the group. Now India will take on Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Right from the start of the match, India dominated the proceedings. Vinit Kumar scored 15 points while Rai Ashwal scored 13 points. For Uzbekistan Sobirov Akhrorjon scored 15 points too.
With this win, India has moved up three places in the world rankings, from 82 to 79. Meanwhile, India's best finish in the tournament is fourth, during the 2005 campaign, while in 2019 they finished at the eighth spot.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.