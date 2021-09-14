I definitely miss MS Dhoni, he was guiding me in the right way, admits Ravindra Jadeja

After being named in the T20 World Cup squad, Ravindra Jadeja has stated that MS Dhoni has guided him a lot in his career and that he misses him. Talking about upcoming matches, Jadeja reckoned that he has started to believe in himself and would like to finish the matches and win it for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the finest all-rounders India have ever produced and he is currently having a good run with the bat and ball in all three formats. During the five-match Test series in England, Kohli went on to pick Jadeja ahead of Ashwin in all four matches considering his all-round abilities. Jadeja was named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin on October 17 in the UAE and Oman. Jadeja made his ODI and T20I International debut for India in 2009 and later earned his Test cap in 2012 against England in Nagpur.

Jadeja made his international debut in all three formats under MS Dhoni, who also captains his team CSK in the IPL. The southpaw reckoned that Dhoni has been a great influencer in his cricket career.

"Dhoni bhai always keeps telling me that whenever I get an opportunity, just think that like you are feeling the pressure, the bowler is feeling it as well. So don’t think just about yourself, but also the bowler. He (Dhoni) has been an amazing influence in my career," Jadeja told TimesofIndia.com.

Speaking about his role in upcoming matches for India, Jadeja asserted that he has started to believe in himself and he enjoys batting in the middle and finishing the game for his team.

"I like to finish matches and win it for my team. Now I have started to believe in myself and give more opportunities to myself to stay in the middle and take time. Whenever I get an opportunity to finish the game, I always take the game deep," Jadeja said.

Speaking further on MS Dhoni, Jadeja stated that the former Indian captain has always been a brilliant guide on the field whenever he does something wrong.

“Yes, I definitely miss him because he was always guiding me in the right way. If I wasn’t doing the right thing on the field, he would come and talk to me, and tell me that I have to work some more on a particular aspect. He keeps talking to me, and our bond goes back 12 years. I do miss him."

When asked about the difference between Dhoni’s and Kohli’s captaincy, Jadeja stated that Dhoni is very calm on the field, but Virat likes to be aggressive and positive during the game.

"I think they are both different in their captaincy. I think Dhoni bhai is very calm, but Virat is more of an aggressive and positive captain on the field. They both have their own styles to lead the team."