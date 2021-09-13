After silver in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu looks to improve upon her 'snatch' technique

After winning a silver in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the focus for Mirabai Chanu is gold for 2024 Paris Games. For that, she is working on a revised technique in the snatch event, according to her coach Vijay Sharma. The latter added that implementation in the change in technique will take some time.

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 49kg competition at Tokyo 2020 and became only the second from the country to win an Olympics medal in the sport. However, Chanu is far from satisfied as the Manipuri wants to clinch a gold at Paris 2024 by working on her technique, and get the better of Chinese rival Hou Zhihui.

Chanu lifted 87kg in the snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk, while her Chinese opponent lifted 94kg and 116kg, respectively in both categories. She also visibly wants to improve in snatch.

"Our snatch is weak. We are trying to improve on it. There is no problem in strength. Clean & jerk is a strength event and snatch is a technical event. Our strength is the most. But now we are trying to put our mind on improving the snatch technique," Vijay Sharma told Olympics.com

Though Sharma went on to say that the revised technique is still on an experimental stage.

"We have analyzed a few things and there are a few others to do. It will come with time as we are now experimenting several things around her (Mirabai Chanu's) snatch technique," Sharma said.

Also, her left hand and right leg, which are weak, need attention.

"It (strengthening) is a regular process and we need to keep working on strengthening her body as well. Her left hand and right leg is weak," Sharma revealed.

Meanwhile, Chanu will continue to train at NIS Patiala till the end of the year, while there is a foreign trip planned at the beginning of 2022, with the main focus on 2022 Birmingham Games.