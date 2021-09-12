NZ vs PAK | New Zealand cricket team arrive in Pakistan after a gap of 18 years

New Zealand will miss the services of several players. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and Lockie Ferguson will not play in the series due to their commitments in the IPL which is starting from September 19. Ross Taylor is also not in the squad. In the absence of these players, New Zealand lost the recent T20 series against Bangladesh by 3-2. The audience will also be a part of the series with 25% attendance allowed in the stadiums. The first match of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on September 17.