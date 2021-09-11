Raja Randhir Singh appointed as interim president of Olympic Council of Asia

Today at 1:24 PM
Indian sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh took over as the head of the OCA (Olympic Council of Asia) on Saturday after his predecessor was sentenced to jail after being guilty in a forgery case. Randhir is a former Olympic shooter and a former member of the International Olympic Committee.
Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait’s ruling family, resigned from his post as the head of the Olympic Council of Asia. The decision followed after he was charged over a plot against political rivals in the Gulf nation, and was subsequently sentenced to death.
As per the developments, Indian administrator Raja Randhir Singh took over the post as an interim president. He is also the longest-serving member of the OCA executive committee. However, Randhir is confident that Sheikh Ahmad’s appeal would be successful and would extend his stay as the head of the council.
"I have every confidence that Sheikh Ahmad will be successful in his appeal. To ensure the continued smooth running of the organisation in the critical period ahead," said Raja Randhir Singh, as reported by AFP.
Randhir Singh is a former Olympic shooter and was also a member of the International Olympic Committee executive until 2015. He played a pivotal role in bringing the 2010 Commonwealth Games to India.
As far as the OCA is concerned, they are set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, followed by the 2022 Asian Games, in Hangzhou, both in China.
