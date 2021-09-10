T20 World Cup 2021 | Mohammad Nabi to captain Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced that Mohammad Nabi will captain Afghanistan team in the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman after Rashid Khan stepped down from the captaincy. Rashid took the decision as the Afghanistan squad was announced without his participation in the selection meeting.

Nabi has previously captained Afghanistan from 2013 to 2015 and the minnows went on to play their first Asia Cup in 2014 under his leadership. He captained the team through the T20 World Cup 2014 and the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2015. The 36-year-old has thanked the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s for showing trust in him at a "critical stage".

“At this critical stage, I admire the decision of ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format. InshaAllah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” Nabi Tweeted.

The all-rounder has played 81 T20Is for Afghanistan and has a vast experience of playing against the top international cricketers in various T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and The West Indies.

Afghanistan’s squad for the showpiece event consists of players who haven’t been part of the team in recent times but have done well in the past. This includes Mohammad Shahzad who was suspended for one year in late 2019 and pace duo of Shapoor Zadran and Dawlat Zadran. They duo last played a T20I for Afghanistan in March 2020 and September 2019 respectively. The injury-prone Hamid Hassan, who hasn't played a T20I for Afghanistan since March 2016, has also been named in the squad.

Afghanistan squad : Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Usman Ghani, Naveen ul Haq, Asghar Afghan, Hamid Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Qais Ahmad