Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan calls out for support for athletes ahead of Beijing 2022

Winter games in India don't seem to be getting any sort of recognition. Despite Shiva Keshavan's repeated attempts, winter sports in the country are still struggling, and so are the athletes. Shiva has tried to bring the government's focus to the fact that no Indian has qualified for Beijing 2022.
Star India luger Shiva Keshavan has tried to draw the attention of the government towards the plight of the 2022 Winter Olympics aspirants. So far not even a single Indian has qualified for the event, with just a little less than 150 days left for the marquee event. It is noteworthy that Keshavan is himself not in the fray as he retired after the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Keshavan, in a tweet, went on to say that the aspirants for the upcoming games are resorting to crowdfunding due to a lack of financial support. The Winter Olympics are supposed to be played in Beijing from February 4-20 next year.
"There are 150 days left for the Winter Olympics. A reminder to the government that not a single winter sports federation is currently recognised and eligible for funding in India," Keshavan tweeted.
"Athletes are doing crowdfunding online!," he added.
Meanwhile, Keshavan represented India at the Winter Olympics for a record six times. His first appearance at the games was in 1998 Nagano Games in Japan. In fact, he was the Asian champion in luge in 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2017 and is the Asian record holder as well.
Back in 2018, he along with cross country skiier Jagdish Singh represented India at the Winter Games.
