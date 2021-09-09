It’s time to move forward, and focus on the Paris Olympics, Says India forward Lalremsiami

Today at 1:29 PM
India striker Lalremsiami was one of the stars of hockey team's campaign in Tokyo Olympics. Even though the team missed the medal by a whisker, the Mizoram girl is determined to finish on the podium and fulfill her late father's dream and her immediate goal is to win gold in Asian Games 2022.
The Indian women's hockey team impressed one and all with their exemplary performance in the Tokyo Olympics. All the youngsters shone on the biggest stage and almost brought back a medal for India. Young striker Lalremsiami was one of the stars of the campaign, and is one for the future. Her stature has grown leaps and bounds in these few months, and she has come a long way since playing for India in the 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals.
Speaking about her Olympics experience, Lalremsiami said, “I was a bit nervous, to be honest, and it kind of reflected in my performances in the first three matches. But senior players and coaching staff helped me and other junior players to calm our nerves down. They kept motivating us and asked us to express ourselves freely. We stuck to each other, played like a unit, and I think that really helped us to do well when it mattered the most."
“We went on to beat a strong team like Australia in the quarter-finals and qualified for the first-ever semi-finals at the Olympics. You know, it’s a very special feeling to be a part of history, and this is something I will cherish for a lifetime. The love and support from our fans have motivated us to do even better, and we want to make them proud again," she added.
Lalremsiami has been an inspiration within the team as well, as she set an example by staying back for the 2019 Women’s Series Finals, despite losing her father midway through the tournament. Now her dream is to finish on the podium at the Olympics.
“One of the dreams of my father is fulfilled. And now, I want to win an Olympic medal for him. No doubt, we missed the Bronze medal by a whisker, but if we look at the positives, I think we have gained a lot of confidence, and it will help us to do even better in the future," said the young striker from Mizoram.
“It’s time to move forward, and focus on the Paris Olympics. Our priority is to win the Gold medal at the Asian Games 2022, which means we qualify directly for the 2024 Olympic Games," she concluded.
