2021-22 ISL | Jamshedpur FC sign Pronay Halder on loan from ATK-Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle was delighted to have Halder in the squad and said, “Pronay is an Indian International and one of the best and most experienced midfielders in the ISL. He will be a big presence for us with his leadership and command as he makes the game tick for Jamshedpur. Most importantly, Pronay is ever hungry for success. He wants to lift that ISL trophy and that is the winning mentality that made it a no-brainer for us to bring him here.”