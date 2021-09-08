Olympian Udayan Mane to highlight PGTI Players Championship, in Panchkula

Today at 1:32 PM
Udayan Mane, who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will feature in the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club, beginning on Wednesday. The tournament, which is being held for the third year in a row at the venue, will be the second event of the PGTI since its resumption.
Apart from India’s elite golfer Udayan Mane, other stars like Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa, PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, defending champion Akshay Sharma will also feature in the upcoming TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club, beginning on Wednesday.
The PGTI Players Championship, which is being held at the Panchkula Golf Club for the third year in a row, will be the second event of the PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) since the resumption of the 2020-21 season, which was halted for six months owing to the pandemic.
Among the overseas players set to participate in the meet, the Bangladeshi duo of Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain will be in action, along with American national of Indian origin - Digraj Singh Gill.
"We're excited to hold the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at the PGC. Notwithstanding the extended monsoon, we are providing outstanding playing conditions which professional golfers will enjoy. Interestingly, there's a slice of Indian golfing history associated with the PGC as Indian stars Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar both won their maiden professional events at the PGC back in 2009," said Col. A S Dhillon, GM, Panchkula Golf Club.
