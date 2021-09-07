Gymnast Dipa Karmakar set to return to national camp after missing out of Tokyo 2020

Today at 12:56 PM
Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar is all set to get back into the national camp, which is supposed to be held in Delhi from September 8, after a long injury hiatus. From the camp, the team for the World Championships will be picked and the Tripura girl would be hoping to make the cut.
Star India gymnast Dipa Karmakar is finally making a comeback to the national camp, starting September 8, after a long hiatus. In all, four female gymnasts from Tripura will be attending the camp to be held in Delhi. From the camp, the selection for the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be made, which is supposed to take place in Japan.
“After a long time, our national camp is going to start from Sept 8 and will last till October 17. In between, there will be trials for World Championships and South Asian Championships. After a long time, we will get to experience a camp and seniors will also be there. We are 16-members and of them, 4 are from Tripura we all train under Bisweswar Nandi sir. I am feeling very good, I just wish to give my best performance and I urge everyone to pray for us,” Dipa Karmakar said.
In fact, Tripura is now emerging as a hotspot for gymnastics in the country. On Monday, Tripura CM Biplab Deb also felicitated these athletes.
As we head to the camp it was very encouraging to meet @BjpBiplab sir. He has been a huge pillar of support for gymnastics in Agartala. #gymnastics pic.twitter.com/bODApupo51— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) September 6, 2021
Dipa had risen to prominence in 2016, when she became the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. In Rio too, her performance was nothing short of exceptional as she managed to finished fourth in the vault category. She also became the fifth in history to successfully land a Produnova, known as the 'vault of death'.
But owing to a lot of injuries and Covid-19 restrictions, Karmakar could not make the cut to Tokyo 2020.
