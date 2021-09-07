Gymnast Dipa Karmakar set to return to national camp after missing out of Tokyo 2020

“After a long time, our national camp is going to start from Sept 8 and will last till October 17. In between, there will be trials for World Championships and South Asian Championships. After a long time, we will get to experience a camp and seniors will also be there. We are 16-members and of them, 4 are from Tripura we all train under Bisweswar Nandi sir. I am feeling very good, I just wish to give my best performance and I urge everyone to pray for us,” Dipa Karmakar said.