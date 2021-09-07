Boxing Nationals to take place from September 15; Gold-winners to make to World Championships team

The boxing Nationals, which begin on September 15, will serve as the qualifiers for the World Championship in Serbia. Only the gold-medalists from each men's category will make the cut, while the silver-medalists will be a part of the national camp. Also, the boxers will compete in headguards.

In the latest, the men's boxers will compete in head guards during the National Championship scheduled to start on September 15, and the gold-medalist from each category will be selected for the World Championships to be held in Serbia, next month. The nationals will take place at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka and the top two pugilists will make it to the national camp as well.

“The gold-medallists will qualify for the World Championships. The Nationals will be followed by an Open Championship and the top two from there will also be added to the camp," Boxing Federation of India Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI.

“Head guards will be back as was proposed because we don’t want to risk major cuts given the very little time in hand for the world championships," he added.

The World Championship will take place from October 26 and this would be the first major competition after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Not only that, the Indian boxers who returned from the Olympics will also have to take part in the nationals, to be a part of the competition in Serbia.

“The Olympians have to compete and win gold at Nationals to be eligible for the world championship. There is no exemption. The dates and venue for the Open championship will be announced later," he added.

“Immediately after the Nationals, we will have trial bouts on September 22 and 23 between this year’s bronze winners and last edition’s top three to decide additional boxers for the national camp," Kalita said.

The revised weight categories were also announced. They are -- 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg.