MMA | Ritu Phogat clobbers world no.2 to enter semis of women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, says 'I don't fear anybody'

India's Ritu Phogat registered a scintillating win over Chinese world no.2 Meng Bo to enter the semis of ONE Women's atomweight world grand prix. After being outclassed in the first round, Phogat came back strongly in the next two, to win and she could face Thailand's Stamp Fairtex next.
Ritu Phogat, a former wrestler, is turning out to be quite a sensation in the MMA circuit after she secured the biggest win of her career. The youngster clobbered Chinese Meng Bo at the ONE Women's atomweight world grand prix.
Speaking to the media after the match, Phogat said that she isn't really bothered who her opponent is. "I'm not bothered if it's Stamp [Fairtex] who's the best or whoever else. I don't fear anybody. Whoever comes into the circle to fight me, will see the tigress in me."
Ritu Phogat's RIDICULOUS Comeback
"The Indian Tigress" took everything but the kitchen sink from Meng Bo en route to a RIVETING upset win in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix!
Meanwhile, Bo, one of the hardest-hitters in her weight division, came into the match as a favourite. After a barrage of punches, Phogat did well to counter-attack and all the judges gave the decision in favour of the Indian.
In the semi-final she could be up against Fairtex, Seo Hee Ham or Itsuki Hirata.
"Although she has more experience than me I have proved I am the best with this win, so it feels great. I am ready to take on the next opponent no matter who and prove that I am the best in the competition," added Phogat.
