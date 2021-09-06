Aditi Ashok Finishes T-12 in Sweden; Shubhankar Sharma Impresses in Rome

Today at 7:01 PM
Aditi Ashok and Shubhankar Sharma displayed decent form in their respective tournaments in Europe, to finish T-12 and T-10, respectively. Last week, Aditi had a tied-10th finish at Skafto Open while, Shubhankar had seven birdies from set five to 13 that put him in a strong position.
Ace India golfer Aditi Ashok finished a creditable Tied-12th, after a rollercoaster final round, carding an even-par 72 at the Creekhouse Ladies Open in Sweden. Aditi, who narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had five birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey for another even-par 72.
She had played out rounds of 74-73-72, and totalled 3-over. This comes after a tied-10th finish at Skafto Open last week.
On the other hand, it was a good day at the office for Shubhankar Sharma as in the final round he came up with five-under 66 to finish tied 12th at the DS Automobiles Italian Open. After starting the day with a bogey, Sharma displayed tremendous form and from holes five to 13, he had seven birdies and came close to a top-10 finish.
But two bogeys in the 14th and 15th set pushed him back a little. He again made a comeback with a birdie on 18th for 66.
At 8-under, Sharma finished five shots off the winner, Nicolai Højgaard. The latter won his maiden European Tour title with a one-shot victory while his twin brother Rasmus finished a lowly 18th.
Earlier last week, Rasmus had won the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.
