Paralympics 2020 | Krishna Nagar brings fifth gold as India end campaign with 19 medals

India added another gold to its kitty after Krishna Nagar won his badminton final against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai. This was India's second gold in the sport after Pramod Bhagat too won the yellow metal in his category. With this medal, India end their Tokyo 2020 campaign with 19 medals.

Team India added a fifth gold medal to their tally in Paralympics 2020, as ace shuttler Krishna Nagar won the final encounter against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17, in the men's singles SH6 category. Prior to this, Pramod Bhagat too had won his final match in the SL3 category, while Manoj Sarkar had clinched a bronze too in the same division.

Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer by profession, had to settle for a silver in his event.

Badminton has reaped a rich haul of medals for India in Paralympics 2020 - with as many as four athletes winning laurels for the country.

Coming back to Nagar, the 22-year-old had gotten better of the number one seed -- Great Britain's Krysten Coombs in the semifinal, and the Indian was the favourite coming into the final.

In the final, the first game was a close affair at the start, with the Hong Kong athlete taking a slender advantage at the mid-game break. Soon he was in an advantageous position at 16-11. But Nagar kept his opponent on his toes and eventually took the game 21-17, taking six points on the trot.

In a reversal of fortunes in the second game, the Indian was no match to his Hong Kong counterpart and kept making unforced errors. In the last game of the match, a determined Nagar brought out his best game and took a 5-1 lead soon. From there on Nagar only consolidated his lead, and despite repeated attempts from Kai to make a comeback, the latter was unsuccessful.

This medal by Nagar meant, that India ended their Tokyo 2020 campaign with 19 medals.