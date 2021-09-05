Paralympics 2020 | IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj clinches historic silver, goes down to top seed Lucas Mazur

India bagged yet another medal in badminton at the Paralympics 2020, as 38-year-old Suhas Yathiraj won the silver in men's singles SL4 class on Sunday. In the final of the event, he lost to France's Lucas Mazur in three games. Apart from Yathiraj, two other medals have come for India in badminton.

It is noteworthy that Suhas had lost to the same opponent during the group A matches as well.

It was during the third game that Suhas led 11-10 at the mid-game interval, but could not translate the slender lead into a win. Now, with this effort, he has become the first IAS to win a medal at the Paralympics.

But Noida district magistrate wasn't entirely happy about ending up the second-best in the world. “I’m quite happy with the performance but I should have finished it off in the second game,” Suhas told PTI after winning India’s third medal in badminton.

“So I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t finish it off because I had a handsome lead in the second game. But congratulations to Lucas. Whoever played better is the winner,” he added.

A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

