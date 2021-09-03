2021 Paralympics | Long jumper Praveen Kumar claims silver, Avani bags her second medal

Today at 2:45 PM
Indian added two more medals to their tally at the ongoing 2020 Paralympics, with shooter Avani Lekhara claiming her second podium finish, with a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3-Positions SH1. Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar finished in the silver medal position in men’s high jump T64 event.
What was already a sensational campaign for the Indian Paralympic contingent, escalated to greater heights as two more medals were added to the tally, with the count now at 12. Avani Lekhara, who already created history by becoming India’s first-ever gold medal winner at the Paralympics, struck glory once again. She claimed a bronze medal in women’s 50m rifle 3-Positions SH1.
Avani finished with a score of 445.9 points, striking a medal-defining 10.5 in the elimination rounds with Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik falling behind with a shot of 9.9. China’s Zhang Cuiping claimed the gold medal, while Natasha Hiltrop won silver.
On the other hand, Praveen Kumar finished second in the men’s high jump T64 event, earlier on Day 10 of the mega event. With a leap of 2.07m, the Indian claimed the silver, outclassing the 2016 Paralympics champion (2.05m) and only behind the current world champion Maciej Lepiato, who claimed a gold medal with a jump of 2.10m.
