Kashmir's Tajamul Islam wins gold in World Kickboxing Championship

Today at 5:09 PM
A youngster from Kashmir, Tajamul Islam, has made the country proud after she won a gold medal in the Under-14 category at the Kickboxing Championship in Cairo, Egypt. Back in 2016 too, Tajamul had won gold in the same competition, but as an eight-year-old in the Under-9 category.
Tajamul Islam, a 13-year-old kickboxer from Kashmir, has made the country proud as she won the gold medal in the U-14 category at World Kickboxing Championship in Cairo, Egypt. According to a report in the Times of India, Tajamul played two matches against the local players, and the other two against the players from France and Argentina.
Back in 2016, the youngster had won gold in the same competition, but in the U-9 category, when 90 countries had participated.
“I can’t express how proud I feel. It was seriously like ‘kya ye mai hi hun?’ (is it really me?). By doing hard work you can do anything," Islam said in an exclusive interview with News18.
“In Cairo, when my final bout was with Argentina. I had two bouts with Egypt because the participation from there was a lot. They would hoot everytime like ‘Egypt, Egypt’ and it felt so good to beat them when everyone would go quiet.
“I was nervous, there was pressure also, chance at a second world championship and it was like I have to become a two-time world champion. I have to keep going forward, not just two but three, four, five times I have to win. I don’t have to stop now and take my game forward professionally," she concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.