MMA | Ritu Phogat enters final of ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix

Today at 7:05 PM
India's Ritu Phogat is now within touching distance of becoming the first from the country to win a major MMA title. Phogat, a wrestler turned MMA professional, overcame a spirited effort from Enelyn Olsim by unanimous decision in the semi-final at the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.
Even though Olsim looked in good form and kept Phogat at bay, but slowly the latter gained control of the fight. At the start of the second round, Phogat pinned her opponent on the mat, that the Indian the upper hand. Olsim tried her best to comeback in the match, but Phogat was too good on the day, and progressed to the final of the event.
After the win, Phogat said, "To all those who've underestimated me, it's not easy bringing Ritu Phogat to her knees. I am here to always prove you wrong. I live to win and dare to dedicate my all. The tigress is set to unleash the glory of her passion at the Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final. I'll make it a firecracker of a stint."
Overall, Phogat has a record of 7-1, and will face Thailand's Stamp Fairtex on 3rd December, to pocket the title. The winner of the match will get a chance to compete against current champion Angela Lee.
In the other semifinal, Fairtex defeated Julie Mezabarba by a unanimous decision.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.