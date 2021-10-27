T20 World Cup | Need to reassess our batting, Bangladesh captain after team's second consecutive defeat

Today at 6:59 PM
After Bangladesh lost to England by 8 wickets in Sharjah on Wednesday, Mahmudullah said that his side's batting was very disappointing and a reassessment was needed before the upcoming fixtures. Bangladesh faced their second consecutive defeat after managing to post just 124 runs on the board.
In their previous match, Bangladesh has posted 171/4 in 20 overs but failed to defend it against Sri Lanka. With the defeat, Bangladesh are now placed at the bottom of the Group 1 points table.
"We were very disappointed the way we batted. We didn't start well and we didn't get any partnersips. If we get a good start, we can capitalize. It gets difficult on a wicket like this if we don't get a good start. We have more skillful hitters than power-hitters. I think we need to reassess a few things in batting," Mahmudullah said after the match.
On the flip side, after two wins in two matches, the Eoin Morgan-led side continue to top the Group 1 table consisting of Sri Lanka (at second), Australia (third), South Africa (fourth) and West Indies (fifth).
Talking about the match, Bangladesh won the toss and after opting to bat first, lost three early wickets in the form openers Liton Das (9), Mohammad Naim (5), and experinced Shakib Al Hasan (4). Moeen Ali scalped the wicket of both the openers, while Woakes grabbed the wicket of Shakib.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played another fighting knock of 29-ball 30, stitching a 37-run partnership with captain Mahmudullah, who scored 19 runs of 24. Liam Livingstone scalped the wickets of both the senior batsmen with his legbreak bowling.
Nurul Hasan (16), Mehedi Hasan (11) and Nasum Ahmed (19*) chipped in with small but vital contributions to help Bangladesh post 124/9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pacer Tymal Mills cleaned up England tail to finish with figures of 3 for 27 in 4 overs.
England had no problem chasing the target after Jason Roy and Jos Buttler (18) gave their side a flying start. The duo partnered for 39 runs in just 29 balls before Buttler was caught by Naim off Nasum Ahmed's bowling.
Playing in his 50th T20I, Jason Roy brought up his seventh fifty in the format and departed after scoring 61 runs off just 38 balls. His glittery knock included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Dawid Malan (28* off 25) and Jonny Bairstow (8*) hit the ramaining 13 runs after Roy's departure. The second dominant win for the Three Lions came in just 14.1 overs.
