Four equestrians to participate in show-jumping event at Asian Games 2022

Today at 5:51 PM
The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) recently conducted trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2022, in Bengaluru, and four riders -- Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, Kaevaan, and Zahan Setalvad, have made the cut in the show-jumping category. Also, Deepanshu will be participating in the eventing.
Four Indian equestrians, Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, and twins Kaevaan Setalvad and Zahan Setalvad have qualified for the Asian Games 2022, as per a report in Olympics.com. The riders finished in the top four for the show-jumping event, in the selection trials held by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru.
The show-jumping category has two rounds. In the first, the rider and the horse have to clear the obstacles set at 1.40m, while in the second the height is raised to 1.50m.
In the 1.40m round, Pranay Khare - riding atop the Vanilla Sky - topped the trials. On the other hand, Yashaan Khambatta, riding Lorenzo, topped the trials in the 1.50m round.
Meanwhile, India had a decent outing in the 2018 Asian Games, where the equestrians won two silver medals. Fouaad Mirza took the second spot in individual eventing and then teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, and Ashish Malik to win the team eventing silver.
This time around, Deepanshu Sheoran will be participating in the eventing, after he topped the trials.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.