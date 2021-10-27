Four equestrians to participate in show-jumping event at Asian Games 2022

Four Indian equestrians, Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, and twins Kaevaan Setalvad and Zahan Setalvad have qualified for the Asian Games 2022, as per a report in Olympics.com. The riders finished in the top four for the show-jumping event, in the selection trials held by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru.