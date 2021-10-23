Indian women's football team aiming to keep up the good work against Djurgarden IF

The India Women’s team is all set to take on Djurgarden IF in their second friendly match in Sweden, which will kick off at 6.30 PM IST tomorrow (October 23, 2021) . It'll be hosted at the Stockholm Stadium in the Swedish capital.

Having already played four friendlies against UAE (4-1), Tunisia (0-1), Bahrain (5-0), and Chinese Taipei (1-0), Thomas Dennerby's girls headed to Sweden with three wins and a loss to their name. While the first match against Swedish side Hammarby IF ended in a 2-3 defeat, the side will look to bounce back tomorrow.

“The results themselves are not that important. What matters is that we are learning new things and improving with every game,” said forward Renu, “We are gaining vital experiences against tough opponents, and that is helping the squad match up to the pace of an international game."

“We have all had to adapt to the different conditions here in Sweden, but I think our last performance against Hammarby showed that all the girls are ready for a fight till the end. We might have lost the game by a narrow margin, but we worked according to the coach’s plans and played good football. That is something that we want to continue in our next match as well,” she continued.