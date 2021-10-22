UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 | India's campaign ends after Ronaldo Singh fails to make it to final of 1km time trial event

Today at 8:47 PM
India's campaign ended at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 in Roubaix, France on Friday, as Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh finished 18th out of the 19 competitors in the men's 1km time trial, and failed to make it to the finals of the event.
In the qualifiers, the Indian clocked one minute and 02.656 seconds, which was not enough for him to make it to the next round. As per the rules, the participants race against the clock, to record the fastest time. The length of the track is 250m and the cyclists have to complete four laps of the track. Only the top eight make it to the finals of the event.
Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands stood at the top of the table in the qualifiers, with a timing of 58.746 seconds. Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago was second in 59.269 seconds. At third place was 2016 world champion, Joachim Eilers of Germany, with a timing of 59.768 seconds.
Meanwhile, the qualification cut for the final closed at 1:01.000. Earlier in the competition, the trio of Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh and Y Rojit Singh participated in the men’s team sprint on Wednesday. They too had failed to make it to the finals of the event and had finished a lowly 12th, out of 13 competitors.
