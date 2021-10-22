Indian Equestrian season starts with trials for the Asian Games

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has announced that the 2021-22 season will begin with the trials for the 19th Asian Games, to be held in China next year. As per a report in PTI, the first phase of the season has already started in Jaipur and Bengaluru, and will culminate next Tuesday.

Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary-general at EFI said, "It is indeed an honour for EFI to host FEI events of such magnitude wherein over 75 prominent riders and 100 plus horses are likely to participate and compete in a fierce contest for the podium. It will be an apt opportunity for Indian riders to showcase their skills at international level equestrian infrastructure as well as to gauge their competitive prowess.

"We at EFI have promulgated a comprehensive Covid Protocol by incorporating guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, WHO, FEI for training and conduct of Equestrian Events in India," added Singh.

To improve the overall facilities for Equestrians in the country, the Indian Army has been doing its bit. The 61 Cavalry, Jaipur has volunteered to provide infrastructure, manpower, medical and veterinary teams for helping resume equestrian activities after the Covid-19-forced hiatus. The tournament will see veterinary inspection on the first day, dressage test on the second and third day, X-Country test on the fourth day and show jumping test on the last day.