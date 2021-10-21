World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021 | Indian campaign ends in men's section

Today at 4:16 PM
The Indian campaign at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021, in Japan, ended on a disappointing note, as Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Abhijeet Kumar failed to make it to the finals of their events. Yogeshwar, the best-placed Indian who finished on 30th position in qualifying round.
The best-placed Indian in the qualifiers was Yogeshwar, who finished 30th with a score of 76.498. The dismal performance in the horizontal bars saw him failing to make it to the final. On the other hand, Abhijeet finished 46th, with a total score of 73.331.
Meanwhile, Ashish, who is a Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist, only took part in the pommel horse, rings and vault apparatus. He ended 95th in the pommel horse, 65th in rings, and 98th in the vault.
Earlier, women gymnasts too had failed to make it to the finals of their respective events.
In the men's competition, Japan’s Hashimoto Daiki finished on the top spot in the all-around qualification.
