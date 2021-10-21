UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 | Indian men's team finishes 12th, fails to progress to next round

Today at 4:02 PM
Indian cyclists Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh and Y Rojit Singh, finished 12th of the 13 teams in the team sprint competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 in Roubaix, France. In the individual event, Ronaldo Singh will be in action on Friday.
A three-man Indian cycling team finished a paltry 12th out of 13 teams, in the team sprint competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2021 in Roubaix, France on Wednesday. The Indian team comprised of Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh and Y Rojit Singh, who managed a timing of 45.469 seconds in three laps. The Indian team was three seconds slower than the world champions, the Netherlands.
Interestingly, Jemsh, Ronaldo and Rojit, were all part of the team that won gold in the men’s team sprint at the 2019 world junior track cycling championships. As per the rules, the three-man teams cover the lap of the velodrome, to set the fastest cumulative time. Only the top-eight team make it to the first round, where they are then pitted against each other in the heats.
The Netherlands’ team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg, won the title with a time of 41.979 seconds in the final.
At second place were France’s Florian Grengbo, Rayan Helal and Sebastien Vigier. The German team of Stefan Boetticher, Joachim Eilers and Nik Schroeter won the bronze medal.
On the other hand, the Indian campaign is not over yet, as Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh will be competing in the men's individual time trial on Friday.
