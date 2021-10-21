Junior National Aquatic Championship | Karnataka swimmer Ridhima Veerendrakumar breaks national record in 100m backstroke

Karnataka swimmer Ridhima Veerendrakumar pocketed yet another gold for her state in the 100m backstroke, at the 37th Sub Junior and 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships, on Wednesday. In the process, she also ended up breaking the national record in the category by clocking 1:04.87s.

Shalini R Dixit of Karnataka finished second with a timing of 1:08.63s, while the third place was taken by Sri Nitya Sagi of Telangana with a time of 1:10.14s.

"It was a good race and I am quite excited to create a new national record. I still have 50m backstroke and hoping to do well in that event too," Ridhima told IANS.

In another race of the day, Sambhavv R of Karnataka won the second gold medal in his campaign when he edged past Bikram Changmai of Assam in the 100m butterfly for group I boys. Sambhavv clocked 55.87 seconds to finish ahead of Changmai who clocked 55.92 and third place went to Harsh Saroha of Haryana who touched pads at 55.98.