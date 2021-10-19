World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021 | Women gymnasts fail to make it to finals

Indian women gymnasts -- Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das and Shraddha Talekar failed to impress in the qualifying rounds of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021 in Japan on Monday. All three Indians finished outside the top 24, and hence did not make it to the final.

After the first day of the qualification, Reddy was the top-placed Indian with a provisional rank of 34. She had an all-around total of 45.740 points. On the other hand, Das could only manage 42.964 points, and is currently placed 47th.

Lastly, Talekar finished in the 48th position and could manage only 40.132 points. The final position of the athletes will only be decided after the completion of the routines of the remaining gymnasts.

Meanwhile, three Indian men will be in the fray as well, in the qualifiers. Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, and Abhijeet Kumar will be in action on Wednesday. But again, it would be a big surprise if any one of them actually makes it to the finals of the event.