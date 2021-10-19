Jarvo enters the playing once again, interrupted the NFL match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jarvo has been popular for his antics since he entered the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the five-match Test series between India and England. Even though he has been subjected to criticisms, a section of people find him entertaining. He invaded three cricket grounds consecutively during the series. In the fourth Test at The Oval, he was arrested by the London Police on the suspicion of assault as he ran into Johnny Bairstow. He was released later. On October 17, he interrupted an NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.