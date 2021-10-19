Jarvo enters the playing once again, interrupted the NFL match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today at 1:56 PM
Daniel Jarvis, famously known as Jarvo has entered the playing facility once again after little more than two months since invading The Oval Stadium which hosted the fourth Test between India and England. Jarvo was arrested on the suspicion of assault as he ran into English batsmen Johnny Bairstow.
Jarvo has been popular for his antics since he entered the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the five-match Test series between India and England. Even though he has been subjected to criticisms, a section of people find him entertaining. He invaded three cricket grounds consecutively during the series. In the fourth Test at The Oval, he was arrested by the London Police on the suspicion of assault as he ran into Johnny Bairstow. He was released later. On October 17, he interrupted an NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.
The security officials escorted him out of the ground. Meanwhile, a few fans at the stadium chanted his name in the video posted on his YouTube channel Jarvo69akaBMWJarvo
Jarvo 69 strikes again 😂 #nfllondon pic.twitter.com/QLnb4QYmG3— David (@daveyhopp) October 17, 2021
Barstool Sports had tweeted a video of Jarvis with the caption: “Random guy on the field at the London game dapping players up in a Jaguars jersey”.
Random guy on the field at the London game dapping players up in a Jaguars jersey pic.twitter.com/FP2kF13Tnt— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021
Famous broadcaster from Nottingham Dave Bracegirdle has called for sending Jarvis behind the bars on his Twitter account.
Get this Jarvo idiot behind bars. But given how hard it was to get in (obeying all regs) I can't understand how he got on the pitch as well.— Dave Bracegirdle (@bracecricket) October 18, 2021
3/6 pic.twitter.com/meCWFCDxV3
