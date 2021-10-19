 user tracker image
sport iconSports

    More Options

    Jarvo enters the playing once again, interrupted the NFL match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jarvo invaded a sports ground after almost two months of hibernation

    Twitter

    Jarvo enters the playing once again, interrupted the NFL match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:56 PM

    Daniel Jarvis, famously known as Jarvo has entered the playing facility once again after little more than two months since invading The Oval Stadium which hosted the fourth Test between India and England. Jarvo was arrested on the suspicion of assault as he ran into English batsmen Johnny Bairstow.

    Jarvo has been popular for his antics since he entered the Lord’s Cricket Ground during the five-match Test series between India and England. Even though he has been subjected to criticisms, a section of people find him entertaining. He invaded three cricket grounds consecutively during the series. In the fourth Test at The Oval, he was arrested by the London Police on the suspicion of assault as he ran into Johnny Bairstow. He was released later. On October 17, he interrupted an NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. 

    The security officials escorted him out of the ground. Meanwhile, a few fans at the stadium chanted his name in the video posted on his YouTube channel Jarvo69akaBMWJarvo

    Barstool Sports had tweeted a video of Jarvis with the caption: “Random guy on the field at the London game dapping players up in a Jaguars jersey”. 

    Famous broadcaster from Nottingham Dave Bracegirdle has called for sending Jarvis behind the bars on his Twitter account.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down