Denmark Open 2021 | PV Sindhu returns to action after Tokyo, all eyes on Lakshya Sen in men's singles

India's PV Sindhu will be making a comeback of sorts at the Denmark Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament beginning on Tuesday. The bronze medalist from Tokyo had taken a break from the game for some time, and now would be itching to get back on the court with renewed energy at the USD 850,000 event.

Seeded fourth in the competition, Sindhu will be up against Turkey's Neslihan Yigit. The challenge will get tougher from the second round onwards as she could be up against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round, and Korea's An Seyoung in the third.

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen looks like India's best bet and had finished second best at the Dutch Open on Sunday. He will be looking to get past compatriot Sourabh Verma in the first round. Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth, who have been unimpressive to say the least, will face off against each other in the first round too. The winner from there could face world no.1 Kento Momota.