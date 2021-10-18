Denmark Open 2021 | PV Sindhu returns to action after Tokyo, all eyes on Lakshya Sen in men's singles

Today at 6:21 PM
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will finally return to the court, after her bronze medal-winning effort at the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Sindhu, the likes of Saina Nehwal and other seasoned players would also like to get some big victories under their belt and make a mark at the Denmark Open.
India's PV Sindhu will be making a comeback of sorts at the Denmark Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament beginning on Tuesday. The bronze medalist from Tokyo had taken a break from the game for some time, and now would be itching to get back on the court with renewed energy at the USD 850,000 event.
Seeded fourth in the competition, Sindhu will be up against Turkey's Neslihan Yigit. The challenge will get tougher from the second round onwards as she could be up against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round, and Korea's An Seyoung in the third.
Saina Nehwal too will return to action, after a groin injury had forced her to withdraw from the Uber Cup recently.
In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen looks like India's best bet and had finished second best at the Dutch Open on Sunday. He will be looking to get past compatriot Sourabh Verma in the first round. Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth, who have been unimpressive to say the least, will face off against each other in the first round too. The winner from there could face world no.1 Kento Momota.
Sameer Verma, on the other hand, will be up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, while former world No. 10 H S Prannoy will look to quickly get into the rhythm as he takes on sixth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
In the women's doubles section, N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa and Meghana Jakkampudi and S Ram Poorvisha are also in the fray.
Ashwini will pair up with Satwik in the mixed doubles category to face China's Feng Yan Zhe and Du Yue.
