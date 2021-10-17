Shiva Keshavan to contest elections for IOC athlete's commission

Even though winter sports do not enjoy similar status as compared to other disciplines in the country, Shiva Keshavan has been an athlete to have kept the tri-colour flying high in international events. The Indian luger has been part of six Winter Olympic Games, with his first appearance dating back to 1998.

The reigning Asian champion has now decided to extend his contribution beyond the playing area. The Shimla-based athlete has decided to contest the elections for a seat in the IOC (International Olympic Committee) athletes commission. The Indian luger will be aiming to fill in one of the two vacant spots in the commission when the polling takes place during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Ten female and seven male athletes from 17 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), six sports and five continents will compete for the two vacant seats on the Commission,” read a statement from the IOC.

The Athletes Commission acts as a link between the IOC and the athletes, to promote the latter's involvement in decision making. The commission consists of 23 members, with all of them serving eight-year terms. The elections are held at each edition of the Olympic Games, with four members each chosen at the Summer Games and two at the Winter Games.