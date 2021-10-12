T20 World Cup 2021 | India have too much ammunition for Pakistan, says Lance Klusener

“India vs Pakistan is always a huge huge game. This clash is not the one to be missed, especially in big competitions like World Cups. The Pakistan team has come a long way of late. They've produced some excellent batters. Their bowling will always be competitive. Virat Kohli and his team have got too much ammunition for them. However, if India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset. I feel, possibly, India's got too much ammunition for a team like Pakistan. However, we know how unpredictable they (Pakistan) are and how exciting they are to watch. So, it's a very difficult one to call, but if Pakistan shows up and has a good day, they can beat any team in the world,” Klusener told TOI.