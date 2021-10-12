T20 World Cup 2021 | India have too much ammunition for Pakistan, says Lance Klusener

Today at 4:58 PM
Former South Africa cricketer, Lance Klusener is of the opinion that Team India have too much ammunition for a team like Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He further added that India’s mentor MS Dhoni’s experience and Virat Kohli’s aggression make the team a strong contender for the title.
India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, India have outplayed Pakistan and emerged victorious on all five occasions. The Virat Kohli-led side will aim to continue their winning streak against the neighbors.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener stated that India have got too much strength to defeat the Babar Azam-led side in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He further added that the clash between India and Pakistan will witness competitive bowling performances.
“India vs Pakistan is always a huge huge game. This clash is not the one to be missed, especially in big competitions like World Cups. The Pakistan team has come a long way of late. They've produced some excellent batters. Their bowling will always be competitive. Virat Kohli and his team have got too much ammunition for them. However, if India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset. I feel, possibly, India's got too much ammunition for a team like Pakistan. However, we know how unpredictable they (Pakistan) are and how exciting they are to watch. So, it's a very difficult one to call, but if Pakistan shows up and has a good day, they can beat any team in the world,” Klusener told TOI.
India had appointed former Indian captain MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Speaking on India’s chances of winning the trophy, Klusener stated that MS Dhoni’s experience and Virat Kohli’s aggression make the team a strong contender to win the title.
“It's nice to have the experience of somebody like MS (MS Dhoni) who's won a World Cup, rubbing off in the change room. However, Virat Kohli has got his own style and he's got his own way of leading the team. We'll be seeing a combination of Dhoni's experience and Kohli's aggression in the World Cup. They've got as good a chance as any one of those big teams to lift that trophy,” he added.
Lance Klusener, who has featured in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa, lauded Team India for their recent performances in overseas conditions. He further stated that currently, the Virat Kohli-led side have one of the best pace attacks in the world.
“That's just the brilliance of India in the last 10 years or so is that they've started to be able to compete, not just at home, but around the world. And that's been the one big thing that, for me, has made a huge, huge difference. Their batsmen are able to score runs overseas. Who would have thought that India would have had probably one of the best seam attacks in the world as well? I have huge respect and hats off to this Indian team where they've come from and where they are now,” Klusener added.
